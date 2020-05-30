Protests over George Floyd death turn violent across Illinois, region

Protests across Illinois over the death of George Floyd turned violent Saturday.
Rallies were held in Peoria, Decatur, Bloomington and other communities about Floyd, who died in Minneapolis on Monday. A police officer has been charged in the death.
In Chicago, peaceful protests turned violent as the day progressed. Protesters initially held up signs calling for justice for Floyd, among other things, and blared chants promoting police accountability.
But later on, participants resorted to rioting, looting businesses and other civil unrest.
Outer Lake Shore Drive was temporarily closed in both directions earlier Saturday, around 5 p.m. Motorists who were at a standstill due to the marching appeared to honk in support of the protesters who hoisted signs and chanted, “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE! NO RACIST POLICE!”
At one point, the scores of marchers staged a sit-in in the middle of the southbound lanes.
“WELCOME TO CHICAGO! WE DON’T DEAL WITH THAT S---!” someone shouted.
For about 30 minutes, the protesters marched south on the outer drive onto North Michigan Avenue. There, some marchers spray-painted the front of some posh shops and businesses along the Magnificent Mile.
Slogans like “F--- 12,” meant as an adversarial saying about police, and “EAT THE RICH” were scrawled on front windows.
Loud bells sounded at the Chicago River, as the city made the decision to lift the Michigan Avenue bridge, preventing anyone from crossing in either direction. At that point, scores of protesters clashed with police, clad in riot gear, outside the Wrigley Building.
“F--- DONALD TRUMP! FU-- DONALD TRUMP!” someone shouted repeatedly.
Also outside the building, a WGN-Ch. 9 news van was vandalized with graffiti that read, “F--- 12.” A Chicago Department of Transportation van was also vandalized, its windshield smashed in with graffiti scrawled on the side that read, “ACAB,” short for “all cops are bastards.”
The crowd cheered as a group of marchers rocked the van in a failed effort to tip it over.
Shortly afterwards, a Chicago police marked SUV was on fire at Kinzie and Lower Michigan, near Trump Tower. Plumes of smoke engulfed Lower Michigan as cops in riot gear stood guard in the area. Firefighters eventually put out the blaze, reducing the SUV to charred metal.
At Hubbard and State streets, Chicago police engaged in a violent, heated exchange with marchers.
“F--- THE POLICE! F-- THE POLICE!” they chanted.
“HANDS UP! DON’T SHOOT!” the group also chanted, a slogan that was popularized in the 2014 fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a black 18-year-old man whose killing by a white police officer sparked violent protests in Ferguson, Missouri.
As Mayor Lori Lightfoot imposed a 9 p.m. curfew for Chicago, the unrest continued. Several firework explosions sounded and people downtown were getting shot.
Protests also continued Saturday in the St. Louis area. Gov. Mike Parson on Saturday evening activated the Missouri National Guard to help respond to protests around the state that he described as creating hazards to safety, welfare and property that are beyond the abilities of local authorities to manage.
The Chicago Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.
