Quintana finalizes $8 million, 1-year contract with Angels

Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization's top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.

The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year.

Chicago has Willson Contreras in place as starting catcher, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Cubs are retooling under President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, but they are hoping to stay in the mix in the NL Central after winning the division in 2020.

Springer deal done: All-Star outfielder George Springer finalized his $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming the most prominent free agent to reach an agreement this offseason.

Springer, who turned 31 in September, received the largest deal in team history, topping outfielder Vernon Wells' $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006.

Springer gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $22 million this year, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in each of the final four seasons.