Quintana finalizes $8 million, 1-year contract with Angels

Left-hander José Quintana has finalized his $8 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels.
Los Angeles was looking to boost its rotation following a fourth-place finish in the AL West at 26-34, 10 games behind first-place Oakland. Angels starters had a 5.52 ERA in the shortened 2020 season, 29th among the 30 major league teams and ahead of only Detroit's 6.37.
Quintana joined a rotation projected to include left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-handers Shohei Ohtani, Dylan Bundy and Griffin Canning.
Quintana was limited to one start and three relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he started late after surgery July 2 to repair nerve damage caused by a cut on the thumb of his pitching hand. The Chicago Cubs said Quintana was hurt while washing dishes at his home in Miami and that he needed five stitches.
Quintana made relief appearances on Aug. 25 and 30, and then was sidelined again by an inflamed muscle on the left side of his back. His only start was Sept. 22 at Pittsburgh. He made another relief appearance on Sept. 27 and finished 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings.
Los Angeles added a pitcher who turns 32 on Sunday and averages 91-92 mph with his fastball, spotting it with a curveball, sinker and changeup.
Quintana was 33-23 with a 4.24 ERA for the Cubs, leaving him 83-77 with a 3.73 ERA overall.
Twins sign Happ: J.A. Happ won a World Series with Philadelphia in 2008 and returned to the final round with the Phillies the following season, but he hasn't been back since.
The Minnesota Twins were Happ's pick to try to experience anew the fall success that has often been missing since early in his career.
The left-hander finalized an $8 million, one-year contract with the Twins, giving the two-time defending AL Central champions — who are carrying a baseball-record 18-game postseason losing streak — a steady 38-year-old for the back of their rotation.
Happ spent the past 2⅓ seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays at the 2018 trade deadline, he went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch to finish 17-6. The Yankees then rewarded him with a $34 million, two-year contract.
Happ went 12-8 with a 4.91 ERA in 2019, before struggling at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season, prompting the Yankees to skip his turn. Happ gained strength as the year went on and finished with a 2-2 record and 3.47 ERA in nine starts.
Cubs add catcher Romine: The Chicago Cubs added a veteran catcher, agreeing to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Austin Romine, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
Chicago had been looking for a backup catcher since the Cubs traded Victor Caratini to San Diego last month. Miguel Amaya is among the organization's top prospects, but he finished his last minor league season at the Class-A level.
The 32-year-old Romine hit .238 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games with Detroit last year.
Chicago has Willson Contreras in place as starting catcher, but he has been mentioned in trade rumors. The Cubs are retooling under President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, but they are hoping to stay in the mix in the NL Central after winning the division in 2020.
Springer deal done: All-Star outfielder George Springer finalized his $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, becoming the most prominent free agent to reach an agreement this offseason.
Springer, who turned 31 in September, received the largest deal in team history, topping outfielder Vernon Wells' $126 million, seven-year contract in 2006.
Springer gets a $10 million signing bonus payable within 30 days and salaries of $22 million this year, $28 million in 2022 and $22.5 million in each of the final four seasons.
He gets a limited no-trade provision, allowing him to designate eight teams annually he cannot be dealt to without his consent. Springer hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs during the shortened 2020 season.
Boston gets Hernandez, Richards: The Red Sox have turned to an old World Series foe to bolster their depth at second base and, possibly, elsewhere in the field.
MLB.com reported Boston and former Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernandez agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal late Friday night. The 29-year-old was a free agent for the first time and is the fourth player to be signed by the Red Sox this offseason, joining outfielder Hunter Renfroe and pitchers Martin Perez and Matt Andriese.
Hernandez peaked offensively in 2018, cracking 21 home runs and posting an .806 OPS in 145 games. The Dodgers and Boston squared off in that year's version of the Fall Classic, and the Red Sox cruised to their fourth championship this century in just five games. Los Angeles broke a 32-year title drought last season when it outlasted the Rays in a six-games thriller.
Also, right-handed pitcher Garrett Richards has agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with Boston for the 2021 season.
The former Angels and Padres starter joins Martin Perez and Matt Andriese among the candidates for the Red Sox rotation. The Boston Globe reported the club also will hold a $10 million option on Richards for the 2022 campaign.
Richards, 32, made 14 appearances and 10 starts with San Diego in 2020, helping the club reach the postseason. He finished with a 4.03 earned-run average and struck out 46 in 51⅓ innings.
Zimmerman back to Nats: First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Washington Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, agreeing in principle to a $1 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The contract would include additional bonus provisions.
The 36-year-old Zimmerman has played 15 seasons in the majors, all for the Nationals, who selected him with their first pick in the 2005 amateur draft shortly after the club moved to Washington from Montreal.
He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2019, but did not play last year, opting out of the season because of concerns about his family's health amid the coronavirus pandemic.