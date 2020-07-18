Rahm builds 4-shot lead at Memorial in his quest to be No. 1

Muirfield Village is rebuilding all the greens starting Monday, and tournament officials are not afraid to let the course go to the very edge for the strongest field of the year.

It wasn't easy to get shots close. It wasn't easy to hole putts. It wasn't easy to do anything.

It was the highest average score for the third round at the Memorial since 2012, the last year Tiger Woods won. There won't be a repeat of that. Woods said he felt better and he played better, posting a 71. He still was 14 shots behind.

That's what made Rahm's round so special. The ball kept rolling on the greens, and the Spaniard realized it was happening to everybody. He dropped only one shot, on the par-3 eighth.

And his finish was simply sublime.

Rahm played in the group in front of Finau and saw him reach the 11th green in two, a sure birdie. His only concern was hitting the green at No. 12, trying to pick up a birdie or two and if had to rally on Sunday, so be it.

He hammered his tee shot 360 yards over the bunker that set up a wedge to 12 feet for birdie on the 13th. He wisely laid up on the 14th, with the tees moved forward to play at 322 yards, and hit wedge to 5 feet for birdie.