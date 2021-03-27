Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

A week earlier, Larson led a feedback session on track prep during a driver meeting at the Dirt Nationals and, as one of the top dirt racers in the country, he is one of the most knowledgeable on site and willing to advise both NASCAR and the track staff.

"Now that Smoke isn't here, I'm the guy who probably has the most experience," Larson said, referring to Stewart by his nickname. "A lot of people in NASCAR don't have a lot of dirt experience, and that might go for many of the people even working on the track."

He thought the Dirt Nationals went well and Bristol had done a great job converting the track.

"I don't think Bristol has done anything wrong. I know it looks bad with the dust from Friday practice," Larson said. "But I really think that it comes down to our cars are 1,000 pounds heavier than anything that ran here last weekend and our tires are narrow and hard — that's just a recipe for how this has ended up."

Larson hasn't given up on Monday's rescheduled race still being a decent show, and he wants critics to give Bristol a break.

"Eldora has races all throughout the year and the weather is typically fine when they hold those events," Larson said. "This is a makeshift track in the mountains and it is always raining in the spring.

"People need to understand this is not how dirt racing is and I think they need to try and appreciate how hard this is to pull off. I don't think it is a black eye on Bristol or dirt for Cup. Sure, there's a lot of other dirt tracks we can run on that has really good dirt and a great track prep crew that knows the track, but a lot of work went into making it happen here and I still think it can be a great event because Bristol was awesome last week."

