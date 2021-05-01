Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox 5-0

CHICAGO — José Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez homered, Amed Rosario had three hits and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-0 on Sunday.
Zach Plesac and three relievers limited the White Sox to four hits as Cleveland took two of three in a series between AL Central foes that both made the playoffs last year. The Indians have won five of their last seven.
Andrew Vaughn had two hits for the White Sox, who had won seven of nine.
Ramirez hit a two-run shot — his eighth homer of the season — off Codi Heuer in a three-run seventh inning.
"He's one of the best players in the game," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He's smart, he's got the talent. He's just a great player. I'm glad people are finally coming to realize that outside of Cleveland."
Hernandez connected for a solo drive off Lucas Giolito to put the Indians ahead in the third. Giolito has allowed six homers in six starts.
Rosario tripled and scored on third baseman Yoán Moncada's error when Moncada and shortstop Tim Anderson bumped into each other trying to field a popup in the fourth.
Plesac (2-3) allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings. He fanned Jake Lamb with the bases loaded in the third after issuing back-to-back walks and hitting José Abreu with a pitch.
"He competed like crazy," Francona said.
Plesac also escaped trouble in the fourth when he struck out Anderson with two on. In two previous starts against Chicago, the right-hander had allowed 12 runs over 5⅔ innings.
"I wasn't thinking about the last two starts," Plesac said. "I was thinking about getting this team, put them in position to win this series. It was a big game for me, a big game for us."
Giolito (1-3) struck out eight and allowed two runs — one earned — in 5⅓ innings. He had given up 12 runs (11 earned) in his last 7⅔ innings.
"I think it's just a matter of getting my rhythm and smoothness in my delivery a little more consistent and I'll be fine," Giolito said.
Star rookie Yermín Mercedes was scratched from the White Sox lineup after reporting late. Lamb replaced him at designated hitter. Mercedes entered Sunday second in the majors with a .395 batting average. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said he was not upset with Mercedes.
"It was explainable," La Russa said of Mercedes' lateness. "I knew when I wrote him in there and then we took him out, it was definitely not a fan-friendly decision. He's earned a lot of popularity."
Sox center fielder Luis Robert (strained right hip flexor) will go on the injured list, La Russa said. Robert exited after beating out an infield single in the first inning. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.