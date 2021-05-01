Ramirez, Hernandez homer as Indians blank White Sox 5-0

"He competed like crazy," Francona said.

Plesac also escaped trouble in the fourth when he struck out Anderson with two on. In two previous starts against Chicago, the right-hander had allowed 12 runs over 5⅔ innings.

"I wasn't thinking about the last two starts," Plesac said. "I was thinking about getting this team, put them in position to win this series. It was a big game for me, a big game for us."

Giolito (1-3) struck out eight and allowed two runs — one earned — in 5⅓ innings. He had given up 12 runs (11 earned) in his last 7⅔ innings.

"I think it's just a matter of getting my rhythm and smoothness in my delivery a little more consistent and I'll be fine," Giolito said.

Star rookie Yermín Mercedes was scratched from the White Sox lineup after reporting late. Lamb replaced him at designated hitter. Mercedes entered Sunday second in the majors with a .395 batting average. Chicago manager Tony La Russa said he was not upset with Mercedes.

"It was explainable," La Russa said of Mercedes' lateness. "I knew when I wrote him in there and then we took him out, it was definitely not a fan-friendly decision. He's earned a lot of popularity."

Sox center fielder Luis Robert (strained right hip flexor) will go on the injured list, La Russa said. Robert exited after beating out an infield single in the first inning. X-rays were negative, and he will be evaluated Monday.

