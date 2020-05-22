Rams' Aaron Donald: Football without fans 'wouldn't be fun'

Staley, a relatively inexperienced NFL assistant who just got his first coordinator job in the league, realizes he has an enormous advantage in his task with likely the best defensive lineman in the world at the center of his planning.

"My mom is a teacher, and she always said, 'You've got to get your best students to perform better,'" Staley said. "It's easy to take the best students for granted. ... We all know what he's capable of, but how can we help him do his job better and maybe lift some weight off his shoulders? We want to make sure we get him in as many isolations as possible. If we can get him against one (blocker) as opposed to two, then our odds of being successful go through the roof."

Staley still has a few months left to work on ways for Donald to make a splash in the Rams' palatial SoFi Stadium. LA's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints is now scheduled to be the first event ever held in the Inglewood arena, thanks to postponements of concerts by Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney and Guns N' Roses due to the pandemic.

Donald isn't exactly looking forward to breaking in a new stadium without tens of thousands of his closest friends, however.

"You practice and practice and practice, and you prepare to play a game and be on a big stage and play in front of a crowd," Donald said. "Without fans, I don't see how that could be possible. There's just no excitement."

