Rams RB Cam Akers tears Achilles tendon, out indefinitely

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is out indefinitely after tearing his Achilles tendon in an offseason training session.

The Rams confirmed the injury Tuesday, one week before veterans report to training camp.

Akers was expected to be the Rams' starter in the backfield after coming on late in his outstanding rookie season. Akers had 272 yards from scrimmage in the Rams' two playoff games, capping his rookie year with some of his best play.

The injury is a blow to Rams coach Sean McVay's plans to build an elite NFL offense around quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Detroit for Jared Goff early in the offseason.

Akers intended to play a primary role as an every-down back for the Rams after sharing carries as a rookie last year with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown in the team's first season following Todd Gurley's departure.

Akers got 14 carries in his NFL debut, but didn't get that many touches again until December.

The Florida State product took over the primary ball-carrying role for four of Los Angeles' final five regular season games, averaging 3.95 yards on 86 carries — including a career-high 171 yards against New England.

Akers' athleticism and explosiveness made him the clear top choice heading into the playoffs, where he rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' victory at Seattle. He added 91 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles' season-ending loss at Green Bay.

Henderson is still with the Rams, while Brown left for Miami. Los Angeles also has Raymond Calais and Xavier Jones, who both have limited NFL experience, along with rookie seventh-round pick Jake Funk.

The Rams' veterans will report to UC Irvine on Tuesday, July 27, with their first practice the next day.

Bucs visit White House: President Joe Biden welcomed Tom Brady and the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House on Tuesday, the first visit by the reigning NFL champions since 2017.

It was Brady's first visit since 2005 with the New England Patriots when George W. Bush was in office. Brady has won the Super Bowl during four different administrations but skipped visits by the Patriots in 2015 with Barack Obama and 2017 with Donald Trump.

The Patriots as a team chose not to attend after winning in 2019.

Brady was front and center, accompanying Biden, coach Bruce Arians and owner Bryan Glazer into the ceremony, which included jokes about age and the election and a push from the president for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus if they hadn't already.

Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, joked to Biden that people didn't think the Buccaneers would win the Super Bowl "and 40% of people still don't think we won" and said losing track of downs caused people to call him "Sleepy Tom."

Biden was presented the traditional gift of a No. 46 jersey — which Glazer said was appropriate since Tampa Bay is heading into its 46th season as a franchise.

Jets assistant critically injured: New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was in a "horrific" bicycle accident last weekend and is in critical condition.

Denver TV station 9News reported Monday night Knapp was hit by a vehicle while riding in California. Agent Jeff Sperbeck confirmed to the station the 58-year-old longtime NFL assistant was hospitalized.

The nature of Knapp's injuries were not immediately known.

ESPN reported the accident happened Saturday near his home in Danville, California. He was struck by a single motorist at close to 3 p.m. according to the San Ramon Police Department.

Knapp was hired by the Jets in January as part of new coach Robert Saleh's staff, serving as the pass game specialist. Among Knapp's primary roles is to help develop quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

"Greg is such an amazing individual, it is hard to imagine the challenge facing him and his family," Saleh said in a statement released by the team Tuesday. "Greg's fun nature, kind disposition and wealth of knowledge has allowed him to make genuine connections with all of our coaches, players and staff since he has been here.

"I ask that you keep him in your prayers as we all pull for him to recover from this horrific accident."

