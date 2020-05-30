Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 1, Central Catholic's three-overtime boys basketball classic secured the 2014 state title

The most memorable basketball game I covered during my 38-year career at the Pantagraph took place March 15, 2014 in the Peoria Civic Center where the Central Catholic High School boys defeated Nashville in triple overtime for the Class 2A state championship.

That group of Saints was led by the guard tandem of Nick Norton and Jake Reinhart. Norton went on to play at Creighton, Alabama-Birmingham and Drake while Reinhart played at Lewis. As great as they were, their magical night also showcased contributions from unsung heroes such as Parker Goodlick, Elliot Hoerdemann, Austin Holman and John Hester.

My story for the next day's print edition had no quotes because the contest ended a few minutes before deadline. My lead for a follow-up story in the next Monday's paper was my attempt at capturing the beauty of a sunset that no longer existed except in memory.

Here it is:

Central Catholic High School basketball fans, their hearts still racing and spirits soaring, didn’t want to leave the Carver Arena court late Saturday night.

They couldn’t believe the epic 76-62 triple overtime victory their Saints had just managed over Nashville in the Class 2A state tournament championship game.