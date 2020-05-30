Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 1, Central Catholic's three-overtime boys basketball classic secured the 2014 state title

The most memorable basketball game I covered during my 38-year career at the Pantagraph took place March 15, 2014 in the Peoria Civic Center where the Central Catholic High School boys defeated Nashville in triple overtime for the Class 2A state championship.
That group of Saints was led by the guard tandem of Nick Norton and Jake Reinhart. Norton went on to play at Creighton, Alabama-Birmingham and Drake while Reinhart played at Lewis. As great as they were, their magical night also showcased contributions from unsung heroes such as Parker Goodlick, Elliot Hoerdemann, Austin Holman and John Hester.
My story for the next day's print edition had no quotes because the contest ended a few minutes before deadline. My lead for a follow-up story in the next Monday's paper was my attempt at capturing the beauty of a sunset that no longer existed except in memory.
Here it is:
Central Catholic High School basketball fans, their hearts still racing and spirits soaring, didn’t want to leave the Carver Arena court late Saturday night.
They couldn’t believe the epic 76-62 triple overtime victory their Saints had just managed over Nashville in the Class 2A state tournament championship game.
But the cleanup crew was on the march so the celebrators went elsewhere to recount play after play where victory could have turned to heartbreak. It didn’t thanks to a never-say-die crew of history makers.
“It’s a chance of a lifetime to play in and win a state tournament,” said Saint coach Jason Welch after his team outscored Nashville, 14-0, in the final overtime. “It’s a lot of hard work by a lot of young men who just won’t quit.”
The unranked Saints’ list of saviors was long and a reflection of the depth that propelled them through a 27-6 season and a post-season featuring wins over No. 1 Rockridge, No. 2 Providence-St. Mel and No. 3 Sterling Newman.
“I’m so proud of the kids,” Welch said. “I don’t think we were rated all year. People don’t give us state recognition because we lose games, but I think we’re 27-0 against 2A schools."
