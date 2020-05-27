Randy Sharer's top five games: No. 4, Stephanie Brown's 2009 relay miracle for Tri-Valley echoes through the ages

There is a reason four-by-800-meter relay races have held a special place in my heart for the 38 years I've been writing about sports for The Pantagraph.

As a vehicle for storytelling, few events have wilder swings of momentum as the gaps between teams accordion in gripping ways.

One such race occurred in the 2009 Class 1A girls state meet at Charleston where future University of Arkansas All-American Stephanie Brown, a four-time state champion in the open 800, made a surprise appearance in the Thursday preliminaries to help Tri-Valley qualify for the Saturday final.

Brown's immense talent was no secret, but few were prepared for what she did after receiving the baton for her anchor leg 80 meters behind the leader.

Observers watching Brown close ground with astonishing brevity couldn't look away. Stopwatches seemed to have malfunctioned when her split came up as 2 minutes, 6.2 seconds, well below the still-standing 800 meet record of 2:09.12 that she'd run in in the prelims.

She had brought the Vikings home in 9:23.93, destroying the 23-year-old meet record of 9:30.98. Even the 2A champ that year didn't run as fast as Tri-Valley.