Rangers' Calhoun has surgery for broken jaw after HBP

Woodward said he got emotional on the field and quickly decided to leave the game.

"I didn't want to be there," he said. "I didn't want to be at that game at all."

Calhoun has previously worn a face shield on his batting helmet but stopped at some point last season. He was not wearing one Sunday. Woodward said he would strongly recommend to his players that they wear the guards going forward.

Calhoun hit 21 home runs in 309 at-bats for Texas last year. He had totaled three homers in 133 at-bats in his previous two seasons with the Rangers.

Rangers slugger Joey Gallo was on deck at the time and didn't initially realize Calhoun had been struck in the jaw. Then he saw Calhoun grabbing at his bloody face. He said he quickly ran to Calhoun to let him know he was there and that help was on the way.

"Tough to watch, tough to see," said outfielder Nick Solak, who replaced Calhoun in the game.

Solak, a natural second baseman who has been hoping to make the team as an outfielder, could now be in line to be the everyday left fielder. He said Monday that wasn't a primary concern.

"It's tough walking in here and not seeing Willie's smiling face," Solak said. "We're just all thinking about him today."