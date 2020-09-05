Raptors beat Celtics 100-93 to even East semifinals at 2-2

But Anunoby's 3 got the defending NBA champions, who overcame a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals, on the way to what they hope will be a similar recovery.

Coach Nick Nurse assumed the Raptors would quickly refocus after the euphoria of that victory, recalling how well they played on short rest after Kawhi Leonard's series-winning shot to beat Philadelphia in Game 7 of the second round before falling in Game 1 at Milwaukee.

He was right, as Lowry sent them to a quick 11-4 lead with eight points. He scored 11 points in the first quarter, which ended with Toronto leading 31-27. There were five ties in the quarter, including when VanVleet's 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds to go made it 49-all.

After some cold perimeter shooting by both teams, the Raptors finally had a strong stretch late in the third, getting two 3-pointers by VanVleet and another by Ibaka in a little over a minute to open their largest lead at 79-68. Toronto led by eight after three.

The Celtics never got closer than five in the final quarter and when they did for the final time, Tatum was called for an offensive foul with 32 seconds left.

When Lowry checked out 1:31 left in the first quarter, it was his first break in game action since late in the first quarter of Game 3. He re-entered that game with 1:29 left in the period after about a 90-second break and he played the remainder of the game.

