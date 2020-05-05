Ravens revamped O-Line must protect and serve Lamar Jackson

"I think it's going to be a competition," director of player personnel Joe Hortiz said Tuesday. "We've got a lot of guys that are already here and on board. But I certainly think (Phillips and Bredeson) have the talent and ability to be right in the mix and compete for that job."

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Bredeson started 46 games for the Wolverines at left guard. He played all five positions on the line during practice, however, and has no problem moving to the right side or in the middle of the line.

"I feel comfortable at really any of those interior three spots. Obviously, center is included with that," he said.

Phillips was a tackle at Mississippi State, but he's confident he can make the switch to guard and brings an attitude that just might make him an immediate asset.

"My style of play is tough, aggressive and just mean, just nasty, just good-old-down-south, Mississippi-style football," he said.

Bredeson understands completely the talent level of the player he might be asked to replace.