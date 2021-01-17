Ravens' season ends with Jackson in locker room, 17-3 loss

A season in which the Baltimore Ravens overcame a long list of obstacles to reach the playoffs ended with their star quarterback stuck in the locker room during the fourth quarter and the rest of the team shuffling off the field to join him after a disheartening 17-3 defeat.

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were stymied for the much of Saturday night by a hustling, relentless Buffalo defense.

Yet, in spite of managing only a field goal in the first half, Baltimore moved within striking distance of scoring the tying touchdown late in the third quarter.

Then, the biggest miscue on a night of missteps for the Ravens effectively put an end to an otherwise memorable season.

Jackson targeted tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone and fired a pass that was intercepted by Taron Johnson and taken the other way for a 101-yard touchdown.

Jackson was knocked out of the game with a concussion on the following series, making a Ravens comeback bid as futile as spitting into the formidable wind that blew hard throughout the 17-3 defeat.