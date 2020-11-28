Raw emotions linger for Cowboys after strength coach's death

It's been a dizzying first year for McCarthy and his staff taking over a team that had high hopes.

The pandemic kept the defense from getting the live work in the offseason needed to implement a new scheme. Key injuries hit early and haven't stopped, the biggest being star quarterback Dak Prescott out for the season after breaking an ankle in Week 5.

The offensive line has been in flux all year because of injuries, and now Dallas is having to dig deep into the depth chart at cornerback.

All of those issues lost their significance Tuesday morning when Paul collapsed. Now the Cowboys have to figure out how to keep the emotional toll from lingering with five games remaining and not all hope lost in the NFC East, the only division that doesn't have a team with a winning record.

"This is the hard part of life," McCarthy said. "We will deal with it and we'll use whatever resources we need to. Personal health is always the priority of everybody in our organization. We'll just continue to work through it."

The players are getting some extra time to do that on their own after not having much time to process their emotions before the loss to Washington.

"We kind of have a football life and then we have our real lives," receiver Amari Cooper said after the game. "We live two lives and what happened over the past week, it was tragic and we kind of had to cope with it and in the span of those two lives and still try to focus as much as we can on football while dealing with something in our personal lives."

