Read the details: Unit 5, District 87 release fall instruction plans

Unit 5

For Unit 5 students in grades six through 12, those who choose in-person instruction will be going to school two days a week. Officials said the blended approach was chosen because of the high number of students in those grade levels. The days for in-person attendance will be divided alphabetically.

Elementary students, including pre-kindergartners, who opt for in-person instruction will attend school Monday to Friday.

Pre-k students in the half-day program will attend their regular schedule, and those in the full-day program will attend school from 7:45 a.m. to noon, with about 20 minutes worth of additional learning activities sent home.

Students in kindergarten to fifth grade will be in school from 7:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. every day.

Families will be asked to complete a Google Form indicating their choice of online or in-person instruction; the form will be made available and sent to families after the Return to School Plan is approved by the school board.

The plan, which was developed with the help of the “Pandemic Advisory Committee,” is expected to be approved at the next board meeting, July 22.