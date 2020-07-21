Read the details: Unit 5, District 87 release fall instruction plans

BLOOMINGTON — Parents of students in McLean County Unit 5 and Bloomington District 87 schools must decide in the coming weeks whether to send their children back to classrooms in the fall or continue online learning.
Both districts released detailed plans Monday describing their approach to bringing students back in the fall while following precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Our concentration is on gearing up for a return amid a great deal of anxiety for parents and some students and some staff,” District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly said.
Parents in District 87 must decide by Aug. 4, while Unit 5 parents are being asked to fill out a form by July 29. Both decisions will be effective for the full semester.
“Our plan provides families with choices,” said Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Kendrick-Weikle, who officially took the helm July 1. “We recognize that what’s right for one family may not be what’s right for another.”
Both districts said they would require students to wear masks, except while eating and in other select circumstances when social distancing would be possible.
“We need all hands on deck to make this go well,” Reilly said, urging parents to set a good example for their children.
District 87
District 87 is setting up a Remote Learning School which will have a principal and teachers who are dedicated to remote teaching only. The teachers will be from District 87 but not necessarily from a student’s home school.
Attendance will be taken at 9 a.m. each day. Students who do not check in will be marked absent.
Remote learning will not be available for pre-kindergarten students at Sarah Raymond School, the district said.
Face masks will be required inside schools and on buses. In a statement, the district said it “views masks no differently than other health-related mandates like shoes, shirts or pants.”
“Masks are required — no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Reilly said. “I will not spend time debating the merits of it.”
Students are being asked to bring their own masks to school, but the district will have extras available. Masks can be removed when eating, playing instruments, outside while maintaining a 6-foot distance and during designated breaks. Alternatives to traditional masks will be considered on a case-by-case basis or with a doctor’s note, the district said.
All students learning remotely, from grades kindergarten through 12th, will receive a Chromebook laptop for instruction. Families who receive free or reduced-price lunch can apply through the district for free internet access.
Students can bring lunch from home or grab-and-go meals will be served, with students eating in classrooms or other designated spaces with no more than 50 people.
To promote health and safety, classroom seating will be modified to allow for extra spacing and signs will be posted to promote one-way traffic in hallways and stairways. All schools will be deep cleaned and disinfected every night.
Parents or students will have to self-certify that they have completed a screening for COVID-19 symptoms each day. Details will come later.
“We still have a month to go. Much can change between now and then,” Reilly said.
Among factors the district said parents should consider in deciding which option to choose are:
- Although students will have some teacher-directed instruction, guidance and support from guardians also will be needed.
- Not all District 87 courses will be available through remote learning.
- Families will be expected to provide a learning space with reliable internet, school supplies and headphones.
- Students can participate in sports whether they are learning remotely or attending in person. However, transportation to and from practices or extra-curricular activities will not be provided to those learning remotely.
- However, co-curricular activities such as band, chorus and orchestra will not be available to student learning remotely.
Unit 5
For Unit 5 students in grades six through 12, those who choose in-person instruction will be going to school two days a week. Officials said the blended approach was chosen because of the high number of students in those grade levels. The days for in-person attendance will be divided alphabetically.
Elementary students, including pre-kindergartners, who opt for in-person instruction will attend school Monday to Friday.
Pre-k students in the half-day program will attend their regular schedule, and those in the full-day program will attend school from 7:45 a.m. to noon, with about 20 minutes worth of additional learning activities sent home.
Students in kindergarten to fifth grade will be in school from 7:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. every day.
Families will be asked to complete a Google Form indicating their choice of online or in-person instruction; the form will be made available and sent to families after the Return to School Plan is approved by the school board.
The plan, which was developed with the help of the “Pandemic Advisory Committee,” is expected to be approved at the next board meeting, July 22.
All Unit 5 students, regardless of instruction choice, will be issued either a tablet or Chromebook to begin the first one-to-one initiative for the district. The type of device will vary by grade level.
Students will be required to wear masks unless they are outside or eating. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask will be sent home and students who repeatedly refuse will be placed into the online learning program.
Students who are medically unable to wear a mask must provide documentation from a physician; those students should instead wear a face shield at all times. A building administrator may work with families to evaluate if in-person learning is the safest option for students who cannot wear a face shield.
Additional precautions including spacing will be implemented in classrooms, cafeterias and buses.
In her message to the district community, Kendrick-Weikle said this plan could change based on COVID-19 positivity rates and changes in guidance from local and state health officials and the Illinois State Board of Education.
Families who choose to use online learning must commit to this decision for the entire first semester. Daily attendance will be taken and grades will be recorded for all remote students.
Elementary students learning remotely will receive daily and weekly course expectations.
Junior high and high school students will access their coursework through a self-paced online learning platform. Teachers will monitor students’ progress, provide support to students, communicate with families and check in on students’ social and emotional well-being.
Students who opt to learn online will be able to participate in extracurricular activities but not co-curricular activities in the fall semester.
The first day of school will by Aug. 24, or Aug. 25 for student who will not attend on Mondays.
