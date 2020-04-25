Read the paper online with our E-edition!
0 comments

Read the paper online with our E-edition!

  • 0
Read the paper online with our E-edition!

Love the look of the traditional newspaper but the convenience of digital access? Then you may want to check out our e-Edition!

The e-Edition is a pdf replica of our printed paper. Once you log into your account, you can access it on desktop, phone and tablet.

The digital format allows you to easily flip through the pages and jump to a specific section if desired. You can also download an edition directly to your device for offline reading.

With the e-Edition, you also have access to more than just the most recent print edition. We offer access to the past 28 days of editions just in case you missed an issue or want to revisit one you’ve previously read!

Wanting something older than 28 days? Members get access to the past 2 years of archives on Newspapers.com. Click here to learn more about that.

If you’re a Platinum member you also get access to exclusive premium pages, e-magazines and more!

Visit our e-Edition page now to experience the product for yourself!

Don’t have e-Edition access? Contact us to talk about upgrading!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tyler Graf
Obituaries

Tyler Graf

DOWNS — Tyler Jon Graf, 31, of Downs, passed away Saturday (April 18, 2020) in Downs.

Missing man found, pronounced dead near Downs
Local News

Missing man found, pronounced dead near Downs

A man missing for a week was pronounced dead after his body was found in a pond Saturday. Tyler Graf, 31, was found in a private pond in the 8000 block of Elm in Downs, said McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

+2
Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected
Local News

Report: Downs man drowned, no foul play suspected

Tyler Graf apparently drowned in a pond near Downs, authorities said. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate that he died from drowning, said Sheriff Jon Sandage and Coroner Kathy Yoder in a statement. "There was no evidence of an altercation or assault."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News