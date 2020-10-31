Redman gets easier wind and 67 for a 1-shot lead in Bermuda

Doc Redman found the wind far more manageable Saturday, and he took advantage with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Bermuda Championship at Southhampton, Bermuda.

The wind came out of the opposite direction as the previous day and it wasn't quite as strong. It showed in the scores and in the number of opportunities for players who never won or have gone without winning in years.

Redman was at 10-under 203, one shot ahead of Ryan Armour (70), Wyndham Clark (70) and Kramer Hickok (69), who took three putts from a tough spot on the fringe on the 18th at Port Royal.

Another shot behind were Matt Jones (66), Brian Gay (67) and Ollie Schniederjans (69). Jones was bogey-free in the third round, which to him was as impressive as any of his five birdies.

Redman, the 2017 U.S. Amateur champion, is among 10 players separated by four shots who have never won on the PGA Tour. A victory Sunday comes with an invitation to the Masters next April.

Clarke, Karlsson share lead: Darren Clarke eagled the par-5 18th hole for a 10-under 62 and a share of the second-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' TimberTech Champions at Boca Raton, Fla.