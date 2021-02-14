Refreshed Beal scores 35, leads Wizards past Celtics 104-91

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal returned from a rare night off to score 35 points, Russell Westbrook was a rebound short of a triple-double, and the Washington Wizards beat the Boston Celtics 104-91 on Sunday.

Beal, the NBA's leading scorer who sat out Friday night's loss to the New York Knicks, appeared rejuvenated as he hit 10 of 18 from the field, converted four 3-pointers and made all 11 of his free throws.

"It was a mental unwind, it was a physical unwind," Beal said. "My body was a little beat up. It's always good to be able to get away from the game for a minute.

"I put so much pressure on myself to do well, try to be the best I can possibly be, try to come out to win every game. I just needed a little break. You can't do everything by yourself."

Westbrook had 13 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 15 points for Washington.

Kemba Walker and Jalen Brown each scored 25 points for Boston, which has lost 10 of 16.

Brown conceded that things aren't going well, and that the Celtics could be bottoming out.

"It could be. It's up the mentality of everybody. You let it be rock-bottom mentality and that's what it's going to be," Brown said. "Today we weren't very good."