Reopening your business in the age of COVID-19

As Illinois prepares to move into the next phase of re-opening, businesses are encouraged to have a COVID-19 exit plan to begin to rebuild business and welcome clients back to your storefront, products and services.

And a business plan that worked well in pre-Covid times might need tweaking to adapt to the new normal. The good news is that you are not in this alone. The McLean County Chamber of Commercehas created a COVID Recovery Guide, written especially for businesses, geared towards helping McLean County re-open safely.

Inside this useful 20-page guide you will find a comprehensive list of various federal, state and local resources to assist businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss in revenue. To combat that loss of revenue and help your business get back to normal as soon as possible, there are two programs that are unique to McLean County Businesses are the McLean County Recovery Loan and the McLean County Micro Bridge Loan offered by the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

The recovery loan is a 1% gap loan up to $20,000 for businesses with less than 50 employees and offers deferred payments until January 2021. The micro bridge loan is a 1% bridge loan up to $5,000 for businesses with less than 10 employees and deferred payments until January 2021.