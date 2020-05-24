Restore Illinois commission bill passes after removal of remote session, FOIA delay language

The commission would consist of 14 members, with four House members appointed by the House speaker and four senators appointed by the Senate president. The Republican minority leaders in each chamber could each approve three members.

A controversial facet that was removed from the bill would have allowed, for the first time in state history, lawmakers to meet and vote remotely “in times of pestilence or an emergency resulting from the effects of enemy attack or threatened enemy attack.”

While Burke said the measure would be in effect only until June 2022 and would be applied only to “preserve the continuity of government” should disease or an attack make meeting impossible, she faced heated questioning, even from members of her own party.

Rep. Tim Butler, of Springfield, took particular exception, noting the body has met during the Civil War and any other number of obstacles. Having face-to-face back-and-forth “makes this whole process better,” and enables lawmakers to come together on difficult bills, he said.

“This is in my mind a very dangerous precedent to set when we start allowing remote voting for us,” Butler said.