Richmond beats No. 10 Kentucky, 1st win vs AP top-10 team

Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo powered Richmond to the program's first road victory over an Associated Press top-10 team, rallying in the second half to beat No. 10 Kentucky, 76-64, Sunday at Lexington, Ky.
The Spiders (2-0) had been 0-25 against top 10 teams and trailed 36-30 just after halftime. Francis and Cayo each finished with 18 points, many coming during a series of small scoring runs that pushed Richmond ahead.
A 9-0 burst gave the Spiders the lead, and a 7-0 stretch made it 58-46 with 7:43 remaining. In between, Francis and Tyler Burton hit 3-pointers and Cayo converted a three-point play.
Kentucky (1-1) got within eight before Richmond answered with Jacob Gilyard's fast-break layup and Matt Grace's 3-pointer for a 13-point edge with 4:40 left. Francis added a 3-pointer that made it 72-56 and sparked a celebration on the Spiders' bench.
No. 23 Ohio State 74, UMass-Lowell 64: Duane Washington Jr. scored 21 points, including a key late 3-pointer, and No. 23 Ohio State rallied three times from a second-half deficit to defeat UMass-Lowell at Columbus, Ohio.
Washington took a pass from teammate C.J. Walker and hit a 3 from the left wing for a 70-63 lead with 1:07 left to all but clinch it for the Buckeyes (2-0). Up until that point, UMass-Lowell's zone defense had made it difficult for the Buckeyes to get a lot of clean looks.
Obadiah Noel, coming off a 35-point game in a loss to Illinois State on Saturday, led UMass-Lowell (1-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Allin Blunt and Bryce Daley each scored 11 points.
No. 25 Michigan 81, Oakland 71, OT: Isaiah Livers scored 22 points and Hunter Dickinson had all 19 of his points after halftime, helping No. 25 Michigan outlast Oakland at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Dickinson, a 7-foot-1 center, scored six points early in overtime to finally give Michigan (2-0) control of a game it was expected to win easily.
The Wolverines led by eight points in the first half and trailed by as much as six in the second half in an uneven and sloppy performance marred by 20 turnovers.
No. 2 Baylor 86, Washington 52: Jared Butler scored 20 points and No. 2 Baylor won again without coach Scott Drew, beating Washington at Las Vegas. Assistant coach Jerome Tang is directing the Bears with Drew in a 10-day isolation period after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Bears (2-0) stayed hot after scorching Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday behind 56.3% shooting, by hitting 34 of 67 (50.7%) from the floor. They shot 44.8% (13 for 29) from 3-point range.
No. 17 Houston 64, No. 14 Texas Tech 53: Marcus Sasser scored 17 points playing close to home, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 17 Houston never trailed in a victory over 14th-ranked Texas Tech in a neutral-site Texas meeting at Fort Worth.
Sasser, whose career high of 26 points came at SMU in Dallas as a freshman last season, was 5 of 15 from the field as the Cougars (3-0) overcame 35% shooting at Dickies Arena. That's where they are set to play in the American Athletic Conference tournament this season near downtown Fort Worth and not far from the Dallas suburb where Sasser grew up.
A 3-pointer from Grimes opened the scoring and put the Red Raiders behind for the first time this season. Texas Tech (2-1) went six minutes without scoring in the first half and trailed by 18 just 12 minutes into the game.
No. 24 Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56: At Piscataway, N.J., Ron Harper Jr. had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Young had 17 points and No. 24 Rutgers beat Hofstra.
Montez Mathis scored 14 points, and point guard Paul Mulcahy added nine rebounds and seven assists as the Scarlet Knights never trailed.
Rutgers (3-0) led 32-16 with 3:52 left in the first half before Hofstra (0-1) entered the break on a 5-0 run.
No. 7 Arizona 76, Northern Arizona 63: Cate Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Aari McDonald added 18 points and No. 7 Arizona opened its season with a victory over Northern Arizona at Tucson, Ariz.
McDonald, a preseason AP All-America selection, scored in double figures for a 67th straight game, which is the nation's longest active streak. She made just 6 of 17 of her shots but finished with eight assists, seven rebounds and six steals.
No. 11 Creighton 69, North Dakota State 58: Christian Bishop scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, Antwann Jones fueled the decisive run in the first half, and No. 11 Creighton opened the season with a victory over North Dakota State at Omaha. Neb.
Jones scored nine of his 11 points in succession as Creighton turned an early deficit into a lead, and Bishop had nine points in the first five minutes of the second half as the Bluejays went up by 23 points.
No. 18 Arizona State 100, Houston Baptist 77: Marcus Bagley scored 21 points, fellow freshman Josh Christopher added 17 and No. 18 Arizona State used a huge first-half run to rout Houston Baptist at Tempe, Ariz.
The Sun Devils (2-1) played without starting guard Alonzo Verge for unspecified reasons in their home opener, but it did little to slow them down against the overmatched Huskies (0-2).
Arizona State was much more crisp offensively than in a loss to No. 3 Villanova last week, dishing out 21 assists on 36 field goals, and put the game out of reach early with a 33-3 first-half run.
