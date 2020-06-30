Rockies OF Desmond decides to sit out this season

Desmond, who grew up in Sarasota, made his major league debut with Washington in 2009. The two-time All-Star played for Texas for one season before signing with the Rockies.

In his Instagram post, Desmond said he has been sharing more of his thoughts and experiences as a biracial man since George Floyd's death in Minnesota on May 25. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died after a white police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes.

Desmond said his mind started racing during a recent visit to the Sarasota baseball fields that he played on as a kid. He wrote how they looked run down and neglected, and how important youth baseball was for him growing up.

"Why can't we support teaching the game to all kids — but especially those in underprivileged communities?" Desmond wrote. "Why aren't accessible, affordable youth sports viewed as an essential opportunity to affect kids' development, as opposed to money-making propositions and recruiting chances? It's hard to wrap your head around it."

Desmond said he wants to help Sarasota Youth Baseball get back on track.

"It's what I can do, in the scheme of so much," he wrote. "So, I am."

