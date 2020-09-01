Roglic displays strength on Tour's 1st mountain stage

Roglic couldn't drop any of his rivals but used his power to prevail in the sprint launched by Frenchman Guillaume Martin with 500 meters left. Roglic, who moved to third overall thanks to the bonus time awarded to the stage winner, reached a speed of 32 mph as he raised both arms to cross the line.

Tadej Pogacar secured a Slovenian one-two and Martin completed the podium.

Overall, Alaphilippe kept a four-second lead over Adam Yates of Britain, with Roglic three seconds further back.

Roglic' participation at cycling's marquee race was in doubt only weeks ago after his withdrawal from the Critérium du Dauphine because of injuries he sustained in a crash.

"I'm coming back," Roglic said. "We can see that I can race and every day I feel a little better. It's nice to be able to ride again. I already got proof that I was ready for the start. Now we need to continue the whole team with good job."

Bernal crossed with the same time as Roglic in the ski resort where Luis Ocana handed five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx a resounding defeat back in 1971. Trailing 17 seconds behind Alaphilippe overall, Bernal said the longer climbs in the big mountain stages that will come later in the race will be more suited to his pure climber's style.