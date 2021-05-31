ROMEO
This pet is available for adoption and/or transfer through McLean County Animal Control. Can you help MCAC find it a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz also Thursday concluded the death of Darion Lafayette was a justified use of force.
- Updated
Authorities on Tuesday said the 18-year-old in custody is a former Bloomington resident.
- Updated
A Eureka patrolman was suspended after a lewd conversation with another police officer regarding a woman pulled over for a traffic stop, according to materials obtained in a Freedom of Information Act request.
- Updated
A crash between two semi trailer tractors closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 west of Carlock and resulted in injuries for both drivers.
A former McLean County Sheriff corrections officer is suing the agency in federal court, arguing it violated civil rights extended to him under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- Updated
A Bloomington man has been accused by police of sexually assaulting and abusing a child.
Officer Demetrius D. Suggs, 30, resigned effective April 8 due to "personal reasons," records show.
Storms and potentially severe weather are possible across Central Illinois this week, leading up to a calmer Memorial Day weekend forecast, meteorologists say.
A 24-year-old Normal man was in McLean County Jail Saturday after police say he took and crashed a tour bus, then fought with officers.
- Updated
Austin L. Alexander, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.