Rotary Club photos

Police say three people are dead after a Woodford County crash between a vehicle and an ambulance.
GRIDLEY — Morgan Allysse Ryder, 20, of Gridley, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident at 3 a.m. Saturday (Aug 1, 2020) in Benson.
Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 announced Thursday afternoon that their schools would shift to only remote learning for the fall semester, a reversal of course from plans announced last month.
New Vision Theatres Ovation Cinema Grill, a Bloomington destination for movie lovers to enjoy dinner and a show, is closing permanently as the company has filed for bankruptcy.
State Farm gave big credits to drivers during the pandemic. Customers of Allstate, Geico and other insurers are now suing for larger premium cuts.
Allstate and other auto insurers are facing lawsuits alleging they failed to sufficiently reduce premiums to Illinois policyholders as more drivers stay off the road during the pandemic.
Normal police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman in connection with a retail theft at Von Maur.
NORMAL — Gabriel Elliott Stiennen, 15, of Normal, formerly of Ladd, passed away on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) at his home.
Twenty-eight new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for McLean County Saturday, continuing the uptick in cases since July 3.
MINONK — Jared Raymond “Seggy” Seggerman, 19, of Minonk, passed away at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) in Benson.
Two men and a woman face drug charges after their arrests Friday evening in McLean County.