The anticipated hires will cover full-time positions based in-office at State Farm's Bloomington headquarters, and at facilities in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.
The McLean County Unit 5 school board voted Wednesday to approve a natural playground for Colene Hoose, donated by a long-time Normal resident.
This fully furnished property has a home with two decks, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a lakeview and it's literally at risk of falling into Lake Michigan. And it still somehow sold two weeks ago. Here's how.
A new business is brewing on Bloomington's far east side.
Documents obtained by The Pantagraph shed light on what led to 17 Union Pacific Railroad Co. freight cars jumping the tracks in February.
A Colfax man remains in McLean County custody on home invasion, burglary and battery charges.
A Bloomington woman was released from custody on drug delivery charges.
The gradual progression to post-COVID normalcy in Illinois takes a step forward Friday, when the state enters what's being called the "bridge phase." Here's what to know about changes and where we go from here in the next 28 days.
Running from Texas to New York, the Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of all fuel to the East Coast.
A Normal man in McLean County jail custody is charged with possessing contraband in a penal institution.