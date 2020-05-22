Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs trying to stretch dollars in pandemic

Sheltered at home like most of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs has spent the past two months working on a puzzle with moving parts.

Think it's done one day? It changes the next. And the next, and the next.

It's the Scarlet Knights' 2020-21 budget for more than 600 student-athletes competing in 24 sports in the Big Ten Conference.

In recent years, putting it together has been a battle to toe the fiscal line while trying to be competitive in a Power Five conference.

All that changed this year with the coronavirus pandemic. Money is tight and Hobbs has no idea how much he'll have this year.

Last year, Rutgers passed a $4.6 billion budget in July for its campuses in New Jersey for the year ending June 30. The athletic department got roughly $100 million, one of the lowest sports budgets in the conference, about half spent by Ohio State and Michigan.

"There's uncertainty in athletics," Hobbs said in a virtual interview with The Associated Press last week. "There's uncertainty across the university. I know you have to plan around that because if you can't, you're not able to move forward with some certainty. Once you have one, you're going to have to make financial adjustments."