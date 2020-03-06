Sabonis dominates as Pacers hang on to beat Bulls

CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 108-102 on Friday night.

The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference, even though they were missing two of their top three scorers with T.J. Warren (sore left leg) and Malcolm Brogdon (sore left hip) sidelined.

Sabonis made 10 of 14 shots.

Victor Oladipo scored 16 after missing the previous two games because of a sore right knee. Myles Turner added 15 points and eight rebounds. And JaKarr Sampson scored 14.

Chicago lost for the 12th time in 14 games despite rookie Coby White scoring 26 points and Shaquille Harrison setting a career high with 25.

It was White's seventh straight game with 19 points or more. But Lauri Markkanen finished with just three points in his second game back after missing 15 because of a stress reaction in his right hip. Leading scorer Zach LaVine sat out his third in a row with a strained left quadriceps.