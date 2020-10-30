Saints look to stay on roll, Bears seek bounce-back win

Though the offense appears to be broken at the moment, don't expect any major shakeups just yet.

Nagy said this week he plans to stick with quarterback Nick Foles rather than go back to Mitchell Trubisky, and he has no plans to give up play-calling duties.

Foles hasn't been much better since he took over for Trubisky during the Bears' comeback victory at Atlanta in Week 3. He has as many touchdowns (6) as interceptions in five games, four starts. And he had a tough time last week when he was sacked four times — twice by former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd — and threw two interceptions.

The Bears come in averaging a league-low 84.1 yards rushing, and with one of the NFL's top defenses staring at them, they could be in for another difficult outing. The Saints rank seventh overall and fourth against the run.

The Bears have gone from running for 414 yards through the first three games to 175 the past four. They've averaged 2.4 yards in that span compared to 4.9 the first three weeks.

The Saints are getting healthier on the defensive front.

Tackle Sheldon Rankins has been rounding into form as he's come back from surgery aimed at shoring up his Achilles tendon. End Marcus Davenport returned two weeks ago after missing the first four games with elbow and toe injuries, and had a sack against Carolina.

