Sam Houston St. beats N.D. State 24-20 to advance to semis

Eric Schmid threw for 227 yards and a touchdown, and his 6-yard touchdown run with 3:39 left helped send second-seeded Sam Houston State past defending FCS champion North Dakota State 24-20 on Sunday at Huntsville, Texas.
The Bearkats (8-0) advance to face the winner between No. 3-seed James Madison and North Dakota in the semifinals. Sam Houston State's win gives it a 15-0 all-time playoff record in home games as it searches for its first-ever championship.
The loss snaps North Dakota State's (7-3) FCS string of nine straight semifinals' appearances.
Facing a third-and-10 near midfield, Ife Adeyi pulled in a spectacular 47-yard, over-the-shoulder, one-foot inbounds catch on the sideline from Schmid at the Bison's 9-yard line to set up Schmid's go-ahead score.
On the previous drive, North Dakota State put together a 20-play, 60-yard drive that lasted almost 10 minutes which ended with Jake Reinholz's 33-yard field to give North Dakota State its first lead at 20-17 with 8:17 left.
Ramon Jefferson's 1-yard scoring plunge near the end of the first quarter gave the Bearkats a 10-0 lead. Logan McCormick blocked Matt McRobert's punt attempt for a safety for North Dakota State's first points with 5:13 before intermission.
Schmid connected with Noah Smith on a 23-yard touchdown pass for a commanding 17-2 advantage with 8:39 left in the third. The Bison rallied when on the ensuing kickoff Christian Watson returned it 94 yards to make it 17-9.
Less than two minutes later, Braylon Henderson returned a punt 76 yards for a Bison score and the 2-point conversion tied it.
The Bearkats stymied North Dakota State's run game holding the offense to 3.2-yards per carry. Cam Miller threw for 90 yards and was intercepted twice.
Delaware 20, Jacksonville State 14: Nolan Henderson threw for 239 yards and Dejoun Lee and Anthony Paoletti each had rushing touchdowns as Delaware upended No. 4-seed Jacksonville State at Jacksonville, Ala., in an FCS quarterfinal.
The Blue Hens (7-0) advance to face the winner between top-seed South Dakota State and Southern Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday.
Jacksonville State's (10-3) championship hopes were doused when all-purpose quarterback Zion Webb left the game for good after suffering a non-contact injury early in the second quarter.
Before then, however, Delaware established control of the line of scrimmage. Paoletti's 1-yard scoring plunge on the game's opening drive completed an eight-play, 75-yard march for the lead.
After the Gamecocks punted on their opening drive, Delaware went on an 11-play, 89-yard drive that ended with Lee pounding it in from a yard out.
Relieving Webb, Chance Newman spent time at quarterback before being lifted for redshirt freshman AC Graham. On the first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter, Graham ran 74 yards to the Delaware 1-yard line before Uriah West crashed in from a yard out to reduce the deficit to 14-7.
But Delaware's defense stiffened and held the Gamecock's to minus-23 yards of offense and forced two interceptions on Jacksonville State's next five drives. The Blue Hens meanwhile added a pair of field goals for a 20-7 lead.
On their last drive of the day, Graham led the Gamecocks on a 12-play, 73-yard march in just under a couple of minutes resulting in a 27-yard scoring pass to Jared Scott with 41 seconds left. Graham finished with 62 yards rushing and 54 yard passing.
Delaware recovered the onside-kick attempt and killed the clock to end it.