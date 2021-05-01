Sam Houston St. beats N.D. State 24-20 to advance to semis

Less than two minutes later, Braylon Henderson returned a punt 76 yards for a Bison score and the 2-point conversion tied it.

The Bearkats stymied North Dakota State's run game holding the offense to 3.2-yards per carry. Cam Miller threw for 90 yards and was intercepted twice.

Delaware 20, Jacksonville State 14: Nolan Henderson threw for 239 yards and Dejoun Lee and Anthony Paoletti each had rushing touchdowns as Delaware upended No. 4-seed Jacksonville State at Jacksonville, Ala., in an FCS quarterfinal.

The Blue Hens (7-0) advance to face the winner between top-seed South Dakota State and Southern Illinois in the semifinals on Saturday.

Jacksonville State's (10-3) championship hopes were doused when all-purpose quarterback Zion Webb left the game for good after suffering a non-contact injury early in the second quarter.

Before then, however, Delaware established control of the line of scrimmage. Paoletti's 1-yard scoring plunge on the game's opening drive completed an eight-play, 75-yard march for the lead.

After the Gamecocks punted on their opening drive, Delaware went on an 11-play, 89-yard drive that ended with Lee pounding it in from a yard out.