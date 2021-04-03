Saros' 41-save shutout leads Predators over Blackhawks 3-0

Tolvanen scored his 10th goal 5:56 into the first period. With Nashville on a power play, Tolvanen's slap shot from the top of the left circle beat Lankinen high to the stick side just under the cross bar.

Sissons made it 2-0 at 10:14 of the second on a penalty shot. It was Sissons' sixth of the year.

With the Predators short-handed, Sissons was hooked down from behind by Chicago's Adam Boqvist. On the penalty shot, Sissons skated in slowly from the right side before drifting toward the slot and beating Lankinen with a wrist shot that went off of the inside of the left post.

"I was a little bit nervous heading into that, but I had an idea pretty early on what I was going to do," Sissons said.

Kunin's third goal at 9:54 of the third gave Nashville a 3-0 lead. Defenseman Jeremy Davies picked up an assist for his first career NHL point.

Nashville entered Saturday with the NHL's worst penalty kill percentage at 72.1%, but its penalty killers came up big against the Blackhawks.

In addition to Sissons' penalty shot, the Predators killed off all four Chicago power play opportunities, including 1:55 of a 5-on-3 advantage early in the third.