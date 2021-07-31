Saturday transactions

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Aberdeen (High-A East) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 30. Optioned C Connor Wong to Worcester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Hansel Robles and LHP Austin Davis on the active roster.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Niko Goodrum to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Phil Maton on the active roster. Selected the contract of LF Jake Meyers from Sugar Land (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez for assignment. Optioned RHPs Brandon Bielak and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned SS Lucius Fox to Omaha (Triple-A East). Recalled CF Edward Olivares from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Sam Selman on the active roster.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed 2B Josh Harrison on the active roster. Placed RHP James Kaprielian on the 10-day-IL, retroactive to July 28. Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to FCL Blue Jays (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated RHP Alek Manoah from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed Richard Rodriguez and RF Jorge Soler on the active roster. Optioned LHP Sean Newcomb and SS Orlando Arcia to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Jon Duplantier on a minor league contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHP Antonio Senzatela to ACL Rockies (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Tony Watson on the active roster. Optioned LHP Sammy Long to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL

BOSTON CELTICS — Acquired G Josh Richardson from Dallas in exchange for C Moses Brown.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Todd Davis and WR Damion Willis. Removed OT Matt Peart from Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed TE Luck Stocker. Waived DB Quenton Meeks. Placed OL Brandon Kemp on the injured reserve. Reinstated OLB Bud Dupree from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Joel Kiviranta to a two-year contract. Signed D Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed F Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Warren Foegele to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Ryan Reaves to a one-year contract extension.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

HOFSTRA — Announced the resignation of head tennis coach Jason Pasion.

