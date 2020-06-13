Schauffele leads Colonial over host of stars in tour return

That will be the only way anyone knows where they stand in what figures to be a wild chase to the finish.

"When you have spectators and things, you get on a roll, and most of the time you feed off of that," said Branden Grace, whose third straight 66 left him one shot behind. "I remember when I won Hilton Head and played well in the majors, the crowd started getting behind you and you start feeling like you can't do anything wrong. At the moment, it's just you and your caddie out there."

Colonial is the first of five tournaments in the return to golf that doesn't allow spectators. Players have had three days to adjust to the lack of sound. Sunday is different, everyone trying to generate their own momentum without the energy typically delivered from outside the ropes.

"When you get into contention and have a chance to win a golf tournament, that adrenaline starts pumping," Woodland said. "It's been a little different. The first two days there wasn't too much adrenaline. There will be adrenaline going, which you have with fans or without fans. Tomorrow should be fun."

Spieth passed a big test, with another to come as he tries to end nearly three years without a victory. Five times last year, he started a tournament with two rounds in the 60s and was left behind when he couldn't break par on Saturday.