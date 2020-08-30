Schwarber homers twice as Cubs pound Reds 10-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CINCINNATI — With one massive drive in the ninth inning, Kyle Schwarber made history for the Chicago Cubs.

Schwarber, Jason Heyward and Ian Happ became the first starting outfield to hit multiple homers in the same game, and the Cubs pounded the Cincinnati Reds, 10-1, on Sunday for a split of their four-game series.

Schwarber hit the first and the last of the Cubs' season-high six homers, belting a solo drive in the fourth against Luis Castillo (0-5) and a grand slam off José De León in the ninth.

Heyward connected for solo drives in the fourth and sixth, and Happ hit a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo homer in the seventh.

"I guess we made some history today," Schwarber said. "When you have a little piece of history, you always keep that with you."

The NL Central-leading Cubs hit 14 homers in the series. Help is on the way, too, after they acquired acquired José Martínez in a trade before the win.

Chicago sent two players to be named or cash considerations to Tampa Bay for Martínez, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter.

"All in all, we had good offense throughout the lineup," Ross said. "Guys battled and got their pitches."