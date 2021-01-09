Schwarber signs $10M deal with Nats, reunites with Martinez

He was taken by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and has proven to deliver homers and strikeouts in bunches.

"It's always going to be a special place in my heart, especially because of 2016 and what we did there," Schwarber said, but acknowledged he was "definitely disappointed" to be non-tendered.

"It's not the way I wanted to leave my tenure in Chicago," he said.

The 27-year-old Schwarber struggled at the plate during the pandemic-truncated 2020 season, hitting .188 with a .701 OPS. A year earlier, he produced 38 homers and 92 RBIs, a .250 batting average and an .871 on-base plus slugging percentage, all career highs.

"I don't put much stock into (2020), just because I know it's not a representation of myself. But at the end of the day, you need to look back and kind of find out what was going wrong there and find those tweaks and go from there," he said. Coming off of '19, it was a great year for me, and then 2020 wasn't the best, but I'm going to learn from that."

Schwarber could take care of two needs that Washington general manager Mike Rizzo outlined heading into the offseason: a corner outfielder and a power hitter to help protect Juan Soto, the 22-year-old who was the NL batting champion last season, in the lineup.