Normal
Catalyst Construction issued permit April 20, for $273,500 commercial Carle office remodel Suite C at 207 Landmark Drive.
Slick Stays LLC issued permit April 24, for $180,000 new single-family detached residence at 809 1/2 Kern St.
Sri Karthik issued permit April 25, for $660,000 new single-family detached residence at 1251 Silver Oak Circle.
Eagle Trading International Corp issued permit April 26, for $50,579 commercial shingle roof replacement at 309 Landmark Drive.
McLean County
Tony Dohman issued permit April 21, for $250,000 family room garage and second floor addition at 16939 East 3100 North Road, Gridley.
Uphoff Homes issued permit April 26, for a $334,000 house at 12467 East 2200 North Road, Hudson.