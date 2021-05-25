Selection of unnamed GOP Scott County auditor pick prompts call for investigation

"The letter alleges violating the open meetings law that could result in litigation," Walton said, adding he does not anticipate the prospect of litigation to hinder supervisors from going ahead with Tuesday's planned vote on an appointment.

Maxwell on Monday was critical of the secretive process used by Beck and Knobbe to fill the auditor vacancy, and said he will likely not vote Tuesday to appoint their unnamed candidate. Maxwell, however, did not rule out doing so in the future, after having time to "vet this person."

"I'm not saying I won't vote for this person eventually, but I can tell you I don't feel comfortable voting without knowing that it's a good candidate to put in there," Maxwell said. "The only way that I would is if I said, 'Oh! That's the person. I know this person. I know this person very well, and I do feel comfortable.' But that, I think, is pretty rare."

As for Croken's call for an investigation and the prospect of a lawsuit, "I welcome it," Maxwell said.

"Bring it on," he said. "I know I've got a winner. ... John Maxwell doesn't lie."

Knobbe last week told the Times "the public will certainly have a chance to weigh in" on the auditor appointment Tuesday.