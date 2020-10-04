Sergio Garcia birdies final hole to win in Mississippi

A promising British amateur who played in the 2006 Curtis Cup and was low amateur at the 2007 Women's British Open, her personal life derailed in 2012 when her mother was killed in a car crash near Munich while driving to watch her play a Ladies European Tour event.

She eventually got back on track, and now she believes she can achieve a lot more.

"It just goes to show, doesn't it? No matter what life throws at you it depends how you handle it," Reid said. "I made a huge sacrifice moving to America, leaving my comfort zone, my friends and my family, and it's paid off. ... No matter what, people can't take away the fact that I'm an LPGA winner against a world class field. It just goes to show you just got to keep going.

"Things will get tough. I will have tough years as well ahead of me," she said. "As long as you just keep your head down and doing the right things, good things will happen to good people. Just great to finally get it done."

Kupcho, the former NCAA champion at Wake Forest who last year won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, lost ground with a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and had a shot roll back to her feet on the 16th for a crucial bogey. She closed with two birdies for a 68 to finish alone in second.