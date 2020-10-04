Sergio Garcia birdies final hole to win in Mississippi

Sergio Garcia delivered two key shots on the back nine, the last one an 8-iron to 30 inches on the final hole for birdie and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Sanderson Farms Championship at Jackson, Miss.
Garcia closed with a 5-under 67 and won for the 10th consecutive year worldwide, and the first time on the PGA Tour since the 2017 Masters.
Peter Malnati, whose last PGA Tour victory came at this tournament five years ago, closed with a career-best 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if it would hold up.
It almost did.
Garcia was two shots behind when he hit 5-wood on the par-5 14th that narrowly cleared a bunker, hitting in the top collar, onto the fringe and rolling out to just inside 4 feet for eagle to tie for the lead.
He had to save par from a bunker with a 5-foot putt on the 15th after a poor tee shot, and then he delivered the winner with a big tee shot on the 18th and an 8-iron from 171 yards.
Garcia immediately began walking after the shot, and it dropped down next to the hole and settled right behind it.
Closing his eyes right before the stroke, a habit he returned to this week, he made it and clenched his fist with a grin not seen on the 40-year-old Spaniard lately.
One week after falling out of the top 50 in the world for the first time since 2011, Garcia won for the 11th time on the PGA Tour and the 31st time worldwide. He finished at 19-under 269.
J.T. Poston, who started the final round in at three-way tie with Garcia and Cameron Davis of Australia, was one shot behind when he missed the 16th fairway to the right, went into a bunker and failed to save par. He finished with two pars for a 70 to finish alone in third.
Reid snares first title: Mel Reid felt her first LPGA Tour victory was a long time coming, and her celebration showed it.
She rapped in a 2-foot birdie putt on the final hole at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, immediately dropped her putter and ran into the arms of her caddie, Ryan Desveaux.
Moments later, she was showered with a mixture of champagne and beer, and the 33-year-old from England grabbed a bottle of bubbly and took a swig.
In her first start since losing the final-round lead in Portland, Reid seized control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song at Galloway, N.J.
Reid's only mistake on the back nine was a bogey on the par-3 17th, which cut her four-shot lead in half when Kupcho and Song each made birdie.
From the right rough on the par-5 closing hole, Reid lashed a 6-iron knowing that short of the green would be fine with a two-shot lead and the other two players also in the rough. The ball came out hot and ran onto the edge of the green, effectively assuring victory.
A promising British amateur who played in the 2006 Curtis Cup and was low amateur at the 2007 Women's British Open, her personal life derailed in 2012 when her mother was killed in a car crash near Munich while driving to watch her play a Ladies European Tour event.
She eventually got back on track, and now she believes she can achieve a lot more.
"It just goes to show, doesn't it? No matter what life throws at you it depends how you handle it," Reid said. "I made a huge sacrifice moving to America, leaving my comfort zone, my friends and my family, and it's paid off. ... No matter what, people can't take away the fact that I'm an LPGA winner against a world class field. It just goes to show you just got to keep going.
"Things will get tough. I will have tough years as well ahead of me," she said. "As long as you just keep your head down and doing the right things, good things will happen to good people. Just great to finally get it done."
Kupcho, the former NCAA champion at Wake Forest who last year won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, lost ground with a double bogey on the par-3 eighth hole and had a shot roll back to her feet on the 16th for a crucial bogey. She closed with two birdies for a 68 to finish alone in second.
Song kept pace with Reid until a two-shot swing on the par-3 11th — Reid made her fourth birdie in the last five holes, while Song made bogey — sent her three shots behind. She closed with a 69 and finished third.
Reid had a few good par saves, particularly on the 15th, and she looked steady over her 4-foot putts to keep her distance. She finished at 19-under 265, only the second time the ShopRite LPGA Classic was contested over 72 holes.
Nasa Hataoka had a 69 to finish fourth, while Nelly Korda closed with a 66 to finish fifth. Lexi Thompson, the defending champion who has gone nearly 16 months without a victory, shot 68 and tied for 13th.
The first call Reid made was to her father in England, and she knew where to find him — a pub called the Black Swan.
"He was a bit more sober than I expected," she said with a laugh.
Reid will have to tone down her own celebration. Next week is another major championship, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink outside Philadelphia.
