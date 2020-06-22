You are the owner of this article.
Setting it right
Setting it right

Local

Minimum wage — The current minimum wage in Illinois is $9.25. It is scheduled to increase to $10 on July 1 and to $11 in January. A story in Friday's Pantagraph on the McLean County Chamber of Commerce "State of the State" webinar incorrectly reported the present rate.

