Setting it right

Minimum wage — The current minimum wage in Illinois is $9.25. It is scheduled to increase to $10 on July 1 and to $11 in January. A story in Friday's Pantagraph on the McLean County Chamber of Commerce "State of the State" webinar incorrectly reported the present rate.
Lenore Sobota
Education Reporter
Education Reporter for The Pantagraph.
