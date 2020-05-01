You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Setting It Right
0 comments

Setting It Right

Sports

Illini Elite — A strength program used by Illini Elite was designed by Lucas Cook. His last name was wrong in Friday’s Pantagraph.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra Jo Thorp-Stokes
Obituaries

Debra Jo Thorp-Stokes

BLOOMINGTON — Debra Jo Thorp-Stokes, 59, of Carlock, formerly of Shirley and Bloomington, passed away Friday (April 24, 2020).

John 'Jack' R. Murphy
Obituaries

John 'Jack' R. Murphy

PONTIAC — John "Jack" R. Murphy was born Nov. 17, 1931 in Cornell, to Donald F. Murphy and Nettie Brougham (Walker) Murphy.

+3
William L. Braksick
Obituaries

William L. Braksick

FLANAGAN — William L. Braksick, 87, of Flanagan, passed away Monday (April 27, 2020) at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News