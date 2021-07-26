Setting it right Jul 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save How Time Flies — In Sunday's How Time Flies, John King was misidentified. He was the McLean County sheriff in 1972. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags John King Fly Misidentify Sheriff Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Normal man accused of having child porn worked at church The pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington said a man accused of sexual assault of a minor and child pornography possession “is no longer employed” with the church. Another black bear sighting reported in southwestern Illinois. Here's the latest. Has another bear made its way into southwestern Illinois? Lexington woman pleads guilty to stealing $48K from mother Police said Colleen Morency admitted to spending $48,848.67 of her mother’s money for her own use. Documents: State Farm CEO made $20 million in 2020 The documents were filed with the Illinois Department of Insurance and obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act. Watch now: McLean County police scanner silence balances officer safety with public access Police scanners across McLean County have been silent, as county law enforcement agencies’ radios went encrypted last spring and summer. Exclusive: Carrillo to resign from Bloomington council Jenn Carrillo, 31, will no longer live within the boundaries of Ward 6. Carrillo confirmed the anticipated move to The Pantagraph on Monday afternoon, hours before the council was set to meet for its monthly work session. Watch now: Author remembers brother killed in Bloomington BLOOMINGTON — The two brothers shared a moment that day. Photos: Normal seeking theft suspects Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two suspects of separate recent retail thefts. Coroner identifies Jiffy Lube employee run over by customer MCHENRY — A Jiffy Lube worker run over and killed by a customer's vehicle in suburban Chicago has been identified. Watch now: McLean County adds 91 COVID cases, 1 death as hospital beds fill With 86 people isolating at home and 10 county residents hospitalized due to COVID, the county's active caseload stands at 96 — nearly double that of last week.