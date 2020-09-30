Setting it right

Local
IWU fashion show — Devin Shaver is male. Incorrect pronouns were used in Wednesday's article about the Illinois Wesleyan University COVID-19 fashion show.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lenore Sobota
Education Reporter
Education Reporter for The Pantagraph.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today