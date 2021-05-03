Setting it right

Eureka Lake — The correct directions to Eureka Lake are to take Interstate 74 to the Goodfield exit. Go north on Route 117 to Lake Road in Eureka and turn left. The exit and the route number were wrong in an information box accompanying Monday's "Explore with Lenore."
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lenore Sobota
Education Reporter
Education Reporter for The Pantagraph.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today