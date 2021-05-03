 Skip to main content
Setting it right
Eureka Lake — The correct directions to Eureka Lake are to take Interstate 74 to the Goodfield exit. Go north on Route 117 to Lake Road in Eureka and turn left. The exit and the route number were wrong in an information box accompanying Monday's "Explore with Lenore."

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

