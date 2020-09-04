Seventh heaven: Furious stage kick-starts Tour de France

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAVAUR, France — The most furious day of racing so far at the Tour de France produced multiple winners Friday.

Wout Van Aert took the Stage 7 victory. It was the resurgent Belgian rider's second win at this year's race.

Defending champion Egan Bernal and other top contenders for the overall title dealt a blow to principal rivals by distancing them in crosswinds on the speedy approach to the finish.

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan got back the green jersey awarded to riders who collect the most points in sprints, after his team caused havoc on the road by riding furiously from the start.

And British rider Adam Yates negotiated the day's multiple traps to keep the overall race leader's yellow jersey.

"A really tough day," Yates said. "We never really had a rest."

After two relatively quiet stages, the 168-kilometer (104-mile) route into southwest France from Millau to Lavaur had also seemed ho-hum on paper. But it delivered an electroshock ahead of a weekend of climbing in the Pyrenees, with start-to-finish thrills.