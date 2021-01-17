Shildt, Cardinals coaches planning multiple, malleable plans for spring training

When Major League Baseball returned to the field of play in July, the puzzle presented Mike Shildt’s staff for Cardinals training camp redux at Busch Stadium was how to get the maximum out of limited days, limited hours, limited coaches, limited group sizes, and all of it limited to one field and two bullpens.

Summer’s riddle now is spring’s dress rehearsal. There will just be more stages.

Shildt, his coaching staff, and Cardinals officials met multiple times last week on lengthy conference calls to script a variety of spring training plans, all for a camp they must expect opens Feb. 17 in Jupiter, Florida, until told otherwise.

Major League Baseball has instructed teams to ready for an on-time start to spring training and the exhibition season, while not yet providing some specific guidelines necessary to do either, from the hours permitted on the field to whether the designated hitter will be used in the National League.

Within the industry the most optimistic preparation is mixed with a pragmatism forged by 10 months in a global pandemic. As one Cardinals executive put it, some of the dates “all feel like they’re in pencil.”

Still, Shildt and his coaches have put pen to paper to map as many models for spring as they feel are necessary.