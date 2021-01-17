Shildt, Cardinals coaches planning multiple, malleable plans for spring training

When Major League Baseball returned to the field of play in July, the puzzle presented Mike Shildt’s staff for Cardinals training camp redux at Busch Stadium was how to get the maximum out of limited days, limited hours, limited coaches, limited group sizes, and all of it limited to one field and two bullpens.
Summer’s riddle now is spring’s dress rehearsal. There will just be more stages.
Shildt, his coaching staff, and Cardinals officials met multiple times last week on lengthy conference calls to script a variety of spring training plans, all for a camp they must expect opens Feb. 17 in Jupiter, Florida, until told otherwise.
Major League Baseball has instructed teams to ready for an on-time start to spring training and the exhibition season, while not yet providing some specific guidelines necessary to do either, from the hours permitted on the field to whether the designated hitter will be used in the National League.
Within the industry the most optimistic preparation is mixed with a pragmatism forged by 10 months in a global pandemic. As one Cardinals executive put it, some of the dates “all feel like they’re in pencil.”
Still, Shildt and his coaches have put pen to paper to map as many models for spring as they feel are necessary.
“We don’t want to get caught,” Shildt said. “Now, we’re trying to be as efficient as we can. It’s a chicken/egg, right? We want to come up with A, B, and C templates, and we spend a lot of time doing it.
"And then you realize you’re not going to use one or two of them. Then you know if you don’t do anything, and you wait for the guidelines — and we don’t know when they’re going to be set officially — then you don’t have time to execute a plan at all. It requires a little bit of extra work to be ready for less time.”
Shildt and bench coach Oliver Marmol were one of the featured panels Sunday as part of the team’s reworked and “virtual” Winter Warm-Up.
Online events Saturday included prospects Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore talking about their friendship since boyhood; Alex Reyes and Giovanny Gallegos told stories for a panel in Spanish; and Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader closed the day by riffing on fashion and went nearly 20 minutes over the scheduled time so Fowler could show fans a few shelves of his technicolor shoe collection.
Giving the event a twist, it’s only fans asking questions instead of the parade of players at a media-room podium.
The annual fanfest usually is the publicity blitz and unofficial kickoff for the new season’s club, and yet it arrives with the forecast still cloudy and the roster unfinished.
The Cardinals are the only club yet to add a player via free agency or trade to the major-league roster.
In a prerecorded “main stage” interview released on the team’s Web site for Winter Warm-Up, John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, acknowledged the “angst” he senses from fans and the financial guardrails steering the team coming out of 2020’s shortened season and truncated revenue.
He repeated his request for patience, and offered some indication of moves yet to come.
The team remains engaged in talks with catcher Yadier Molina and pitcher Adam Wainwright about returning and interested in some retooling of the lineup with outside help.
With ticket sales and fan attendance still unclear, Mozeliak suggested that the more “time you can buy” the clearer it’s going to be how much the team has to spend.
He added in the interview, conducted in person at a social distance by Fox Sports Midwest’s Dan McLaughlin, that until last week he was “reluctant to hit the ‘go’ button” on final spring preparations.
The Cardinals plan to have between 75 and 80 players in camp, though they are going to stagger workouts to limit the number on site at any one time. That roster is expected to include between 28 and 30 pitchers — in part to shape the number around the mounds available, the catchers in camp, and focus innings on the decisions that must be made.
The Cardinals plan to start camp Feb. 17 at their Roger Dean Stadium complex, and there will be five days of pitchers and catchers alone before the full squad joins.
At that point, it will be more difficult to minimize the players on the field because, Shildt said, live batting practices will start as soon as position players arrive.