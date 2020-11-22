Simple as 1-2-3: Medvedev tops Thiem for ATP Finals title

He called this run "a great boost of confidence for all the Slams coming up and all the tournaments. Hopefully I can continue this way."

Thiem's defense and power from the baseline put him on top early, and strong serving at key moments allowed him to save the first eight break points he faced.

"He was crushing the ball," Medvedev said, "like (there) was no tomorrow."

But Medvedev, the runner-up to Nadal at the 2019 U.S. Open, finally converted on his sixth break chance of the third set by sneaking forward behind a return, making a forehand volley winner and going up 3-2.

Thiem credited Medvedev with playing an "unreal game" there.

That was enough, because Medvedev never faced a break point the rest of the way; he finished with 12 aces.

A key shift came in the second-set tiebreaker, thanks to a change in style from Medvedev.

Thiem went up 2-0 there, before Medvedev used an element of surprise by rushing to the net more often than usual — behind serves and returns — and reeling off the next seven points.