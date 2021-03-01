Smith: Be aware of oil smoke points CNCopy

As you read a recipe, you see it calls for canola oil, but all you have is olive oil. Do you reach for the canola or put on your shoes and head to the store? I’m sure that many of us have substituted one oil for another at some point, and in many cases it doesn’t make a big difference. However, there are instances when it would be better not to deviate from the original recipe.

First, consider the smoke points of oils. The smoke point is the temperature that propels the oil to start smoking, resulting in undesirable flavors and the production of disease-causing free radicals. Therefore, if you are following a recipe that involves frying you’ll need to make sure to use an oil with a high smoke point (about 450 F), such as peanut, safflower or soybean (also called vegetable) oil. Grapeseed and canola also may be used for deep-fat frying or stir-frying, but they have a slightly lower smoke point (435-445 F) and corn, olive, sesame and sunflower oil have an even lower smoke point yet (about 410 F).

While flaxseed and walnut oil are excellent sources of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, these oils become bitter when heated and therefore are best used in salad dressings or dips, where they also impart flavor. Canola and vegetable oils tend to be more bland, generally making them more suitable for baking or frying than for salads.