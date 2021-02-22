Smith: Color your life with beets CNCopy

When people talk about beets, they either love them or hate them. However, they have so much to offer they deserve a second chance!

One of the wonderful things about beets is the entire plant can be devoured. The green leafy top is similar to spinach and can be sautéed and eaten, while the bulbous root can be cooked in many different ways, such as boiled, baked and pickled. Some cooking methods for beets may be time-consuming, which leaves many people not wanting to put in the effort. Nevertheless, with the invention of new methods of cooking, there are ways that you can cook beets without being in the kitchen for hours. Try microwaving beets by piercing the skin and placing them in a microwave-safe dish with a lid. Microwave on high for 10-15 minutes, and that’s it! You can also grill beets by wrapping them in aluminum foil either sliced or whole, and season with herbs and spices.