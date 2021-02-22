Smith: Color your life with beets CNCopy

When people talk about beets, they either love them or hate them. However, they have so much to offer they deserve a second chance!
One of the wonderful things about beets is the entire plant can be devoured. The green leafy top is similar to spinach and can be sautéed and eaten, while the bulbous root can be cooked in many different ways, such as boiled, baked and pickled. Some cooking methods for beets may be time-consuming, which leaves many people not wanting to put in the effort. Nevertheless, with the invention of new methods of cooking, there are ways that you can cook beets without being in the kitchen for hours. Try microwaving beets by piercing the skin and placing them in a microwave-safe dish with a lid. Microwave on high for 10-15 minutes, and that’s it! You can also grill beets by wrapping them in aluminum foil either sliced or whole, and season with herbs and spices.
While you may be used to seeing red beets at the store, there are also golden beets and bull’s blood beets, which have a bull’s-eye pattern to the rings. The red color comes from a phytochemical called betalain. Betalains have been studied and shown to have many health benefits. In one study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, beets were shown to improve running performance when eaten before a 5K run. Another study, published in the journal Nutrition Reviews, shows that beet consumption can have positive effects on our cardiovascular system. Beet juice also used to be used by women as a cheek and lip stain during the 19th century. Currently, people are using the beet juice to naturally color food items like red velvet cake. Give beets another chance with this recipe!
Oil Roasted Beets
Yield: 6 servings
2 lbs. or about 6 medium beets
1½ tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 400 F. Peel and dice beets. Spread the beets on a rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and stir to coat the beets. Sprinkle with salt and stir again to evenly distribute. Roast in the oven for 35-45 minutes, until the beets are soft and starting to get crispy. If you don’t want crispy beets, cook them for a shorter time.
Nutrition facts (per serving): 90 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 310 milligrams sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 2 grams protein
Smith, a registered dietitian, is a nutrition and wellness educator for the University of Illinois Extension, McLean County. Contact her at 309-663-8306.