Smith: Consider Neufchatel cheese CNcopy

Cream cheese is made from milk and cream. Like cottage cheese, cream cheese is an unripened cheese, which is fresh and not aged. Traditional Neufchatel cheese, on the other hand, is actually one of the first cheeses originating in the village of Neufchatel-en-Bray, France. It's strictly made from cow's milk and is generally ripened in six to 10 weeks. Of course, when the Americans tried to replicate this traditional Neufchatel cheese, it morphed into a cheese more similar to cream cheese, made from milk and cream. This is that eight-ounce block sitting right next to the cream cheese in the dairy case that we’ve all seen before. The taste and creaminess of the two are almost undetectable. What is detectable is their difference in nutrition content. Cream cheese by law must have at least 33 percent milk fat with no more than 55 percent moisture, while American Neufchatel has about 23 percent milk fat and a slightly higher moisture content. Therefore, it contains one-third less fat.