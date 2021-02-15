Smith: Orzo is another form of pasta CNcopy

If you’ve never tried orzo, now is the time. I know; there are so many different types of grains and grain products it’s difficult to try them all. You’ve been told to try barley, couscous, quinoa and bulgur, but the product that makes it to the plate the most is pasta. Did you know that orzo is simply a form of pasta?

Like most pasta, orzo is made by combining durum wheat flour, called semolina, with a liquid, usually water. Once the dough is formed its rolled flat and cut into a pasta shape that resembles rice. In fact, many people who see orzo get it confused with rice. However, orzo is slightly larger. When searching for it in the grocery store you may tend to steer toward the rice aisle, but it’s the pasta aisle where you will likely find it.

Nutritionally, orzo is similar to rice. Ounce for ounce they contain similar amounts of fat, carbohydrate and sodium. Like rice, orzo can be made with whole grains, which adds more fiber and nutrients, but it may be harder to find. Orzo makes a great substitute for rice, and because it's so small, it doesn’t take long to cook. Use orzo in soups and stews, in stuffed peppers, or as a base for a cold salad. Boil it in broth and add Parmesan cheese for an easy side dish. You can’t go wrong with this tiny pasta!

Sundried Tomato Orzo with Chicken